ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.74%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.8%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.44%)
PRL 23.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.16%)
UNITY 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.29%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Decreased By ▼ -11.51 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,452 Decreased By ▼ -175.09 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,503 Decreased By ▼ -179.91 (-0.39%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.02 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ABB may list electric car charging business, Q1 profit jumps by a third

  • It said it had not been affected in the first quarter by the global shortage of semiconductor chips, although it was seeing tighter supplies like many other technical firms.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

ZURICH: ABB said on Tuesday it is considering a stock market listing for its electric vehicle charging business, as profit at the Swiss engineering group jumped by a third to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

The maker of industrial motors and drives has already begun carving out its e-mobility business into a separate legal entity ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).

"These steps will allow us to prepare for a possible public listing, creating a platform for accelerated growth and value creation in this business," Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said.

The business, which builds fast electric chargers for cars and buses, had revenues of $220 million in 2020, and has recorded an average growth rate of 50% over the past five years.

It has so far delivered 400,000 electric chargers to 85 countries, with its biggest market Europe buying 54%, followed by the Americas with 29%.

ABB reported a 34% rise in net profit to $502 million in the first quarter of 2021 from the year earlier period as customers rebuilt inventories, close to the $535 million posted for the first quarter of 2019.

The company said it expects orders and revenues to grow by more than 10% during the second quarter with an operational profit margin of 14%.

Shares were indicated 0.6% higher in premarket activity.

ABB had already announced earlier this month an 11% rise in first-quarter revenues and an improvement in its profit margin.

It said it had not been affected in the first quarter by the global shortage of semiconductor chips, although it was seeing tighter supplies like many other technical firms.

Rosengren said the sale of three divisions ABB put on the block last year was progressing well, with the first deal expected to be completed during the second half of this year.

That is likely to be for clutch and transmission manufacturer Dodge, which has annual sales of $575 million and could carry a price tag of around $1.5 billion.

ABB is also seeking buyers for its power conversion and turbocharging businesses as Rosengren, who took charge last year, reshapes the company.

pandemic ABB Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren transmission manufacturer Dodge

ABB may list electric car charging business, Q1 profit jumps by a third

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters