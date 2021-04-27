ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.74%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.8%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.44%)
PRL 23.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.16%)
UNITY 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.29%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Decreased By ▼ -11.51 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,452 Decreased By ▼ -175.09 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,503 Decreased By ▼ -179.91 (-0.39%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.02 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations

  • Bucking the trend, NEC Networks & Systems gained 4.8% on upbeat earnings.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares inched lower on Tuesday as a slew of corporate earnings failed to meet investors' high expectations for strong profit recovery and as the country struggles with containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.46% to 28,991.89, while the broader Topix shed 0.76% to 1,903.55.

The market did not react to the Bank of Japan's widely-expected decision of keeping policy unchanged.

Earnings have proved to be a drag on the market after the Nikkei had rallied to a three-decade high earlier this year on hopes of economic normalisation in the financial year that began in April.

Dai-ichi Sankyo fell 3.5% after the drugmaker gave a lower-than-expected forecast for the current year to March, while Hulic lost 4.4% after the property developer missed expectations.

Even companies with relatively strong earnings and positive surprises were not spared from sell-off, with camera and medical equipment maker Canon failing to keep earlier gains.

Canon ended down 1.3%, despite its annual operating profit forecast topping market consensus.

Online brokerage Monex lost 1.5% even as it reported a surge in profit due to the rise in bitcoin.

Those losses came after industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric and Nidec fell, despite relatively sound earnings earlier this month.

"Shares in companies which reported positive earnings are not rising. That means investors' expectations for corporate outlook are too high," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Japan's unstable health conditions are also dampening the mood after the government was forced to declare its third state of emergency last week, only one month after it ended the previous one while vaccine rollouts progressed at a snail's pace.

Bucking the trend, NEC Networks & Systems gained 4.8% on upbeat earnings.

Renewable energy firm Tess Holdings jumped 18.7% in its debut and closed 21.3% above the IPO price, becoming the third most actively traded stock on the entire exchange.

COVID19 tokyo stock Nikkei up Hulic

Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters