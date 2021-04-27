ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.76%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.33%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.51 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.76%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.06%)
HASCOL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-3.43%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.16%)
UNITY 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.2%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By ▼ -13.11 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,454 Decreased By ▼ -173.41 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,496 Decreased By ▼ -186.36 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,703 Decreased By ▼ -94.35 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Tokyo stocks open flat ahead of BoJ decision

  • Sony was down 1.79 percent at 11,490 yen and Panasonic was off 1.18 percent at 1,298 yen.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks barely moved at the open Tuesday despite fresh records for two indexes on Wall Street, as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.04 percent, or 10.81 points, to 29,115.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 percent, or 7.20 points, to 1,910.95.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to stand pat after a two-day policy meeting that ends later Tuesday.

However, the "BoJ's economic projections are looking too optimistic and at risk of downward revision," said Ray Attrill, senior strategist at National Australia Bank in a note.

"A fourth Covid wave has now erased hopes for a domestically driven economic recovery" in the second quarter, he said.

"Japan's underwhelming vaccine rollout programme is now threatening the potential for any domestically driven recovery at all in 2021."

The dollar fetched 108.10 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.11 in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Canon was up 2.96 percent at 2,730.5 yen after the company boosted its full-year operating profit forecast by 25 percent and said it expects profit to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Sony was down 1.79 percent at 11,490 yen and Panasonic was off 1.18 percent at 1,298 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with Honda trading down 1.43 percent at 3,243 yen and Toyota off 0.69 percent at 8,208 yen while Nissan trading up 0.45 percent at 557.8 yen.

On Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished at fresh records as large tech companies rallied ahead of earnings later in the week.

The Nasdaq rallied 0.9 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to end the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.2 percent to 33,981.57.

