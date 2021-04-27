ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
China, Pakistan sign HOC for 3rd batch of Covid-19 vaccine

Tahir Amin 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday signed the Handing over Certificate (HOC) for the third batch of Covid-19 vaccine aid under which the Chinese government provided 500,000 vials of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan witnessed the HOC signing ceremony along with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

Under the first and second batch of the Covid-19 vaccine donation, one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were donated by the Chinese government.

This will help to vaccinate the priority population and control the spread of pandemic.

The minister also discussed bilateral economic relations between the two countries with the ambassador.

During the meeting, Pakistan-China economic relations, implementation of the CPEC projects, and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The Minister for Economic Affairs at the outset re-iterated the firm commitment of the government of Pakistan to the security of all Chinese persons working on different projects in Pakistan.

The minister lauded the Chinese government for supporting infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

The minister emphasised that after development of necessary infrastructure the focus should be towards industrialisation and poverty alleviation.

He highlighted that the socioeconomic projects agreed therein are in line with the vision of incumbent government for socio-economic uplift of the common people and enhanced economic activities in the country.

The progress of the ongoing projects was also discussed which is satisfactory, despite, the pandemic situation.

The minister also appreciated the Chinese assistance for combating the Covid-19 pandemic and locust attack.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong conveyed his best wishes to the Minister for Economic Affairs for assuming new portfolio.

Ambassador Rong also reaffirmed Chinese support to Pakistan on issues of mutual interest.

He reiterated that the Chinese government will continue supporting the Pakistan government to tackle the Covid-19.

Both sides reiterated strong commitment towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

