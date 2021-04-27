Jam Kamal orders arrest of journalist’s killers

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the killing of a journalist and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life journalist Abdul Wahid Raisani was killed by unknown gunmen in Quetta.

He expressed concern over the incident and also directed concerned department to take measures to immediately arrest those murders involved in the killing of journalist to bring them to justice, said press release issued here on Monday.

The Chief Minister has taken stern notice of the attack on Sub-editor Reporter of Azadi Daily Abdul Wahid Rainsani saying that provincial government could not allow any such lawlessness.

He said it was responsibility of the government to provide protection to people including journalists and media workers in respective areas of the province.

The CM, Mir Jam Kamal also expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious life of the journalist and extended his sympathy with family of the victim.