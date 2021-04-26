ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

CM pays surprise visit to Peshawar prison

Recorder Report 26 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Peshawar and expressed anger over poor sanitation at the jail and suspended In-charge Jail “Langar Khana” and issued warning to other staff members.

The Chief Minister met with prisoners and inquired about the facilities and other arrangements available at the central jail. He also inspected the food, sanitation and other arrangements at the jail hospital.

He directed the concerned quarters to help the prisoners who had completed their terms but were languishing in jail due to non-payment of penalties. He further directed to prepare list of such poor prisons who could not afford to pay their fines.

The Chief Minister assured to personally pay fines for the poor prisoners so that they could be released from the jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan surprise visit Peshawar prison Central Jail Peshawar

