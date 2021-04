Bitcoin falls 1.8pc to $50,270

BENGALURU: Bitcoin dropped 1.77% to $50,269.9 on Saturday, losing $906.75 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.5% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped/dipped 4.91 % to $2,253.41 on Saturday, losing $116.36 from its previous close.