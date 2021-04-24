Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to masses: Dr Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the politics of PML-N was on ventilator.

According to a handout issued here, she said this during her visit to Gujranwala Ramazan bazaar, Dr Firdous said, "Incumbent government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking effective measures to control inflation and provide maximum relief to the people."

She said that development of Gujranwala was among the priorities of the present government.

The Special Assistant said that the purpose behind visiting Gujranwala Ramadan Bazaar was to check the quality of the edibles and prices of commodities.

The administration of Gujranwala was working hard to break the network of illegal profiteers and taking action against hoarders, she added.

She said, "We are moving towards automation by eliminating the role of the middleman and transparency in demand and supply can be ensured through automation."

According to the recent report of the Bureau of Statistics, prices of commodities had come down as a result of steps taken by the government, she added.

She said that Imran Khan had fixed an ex-mill rate to provide relief to the people and now sugar was being made available to the people at Rs. 85 per kg.

The SACM said the Gujranwala region was considered rich in agriculture but the former government in connivance with the mafia occupied the green belts.

She said that Insaf Mobile Shops were providing facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

Dr Fridous said that corona could only be controlled with the cooperation of the people and there was no solution other than to adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing.