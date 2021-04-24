Lankan monks visits Buddhist monastery

PESHAWAR: A 12-member delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka Friday visited Buddhist monastery at Takhtbai in Mardan district, a rich historical site highly revered by followers of Buddhism. Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism Zulfi Bukhari and secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accompanied the visiting delegation.

The delegation comprised of noted scholars, prominent personalities including special advisors to Sri Lankan president and prime minister. The delegation members paid detail visit of Takhtbai monastery and also offered their religious rituals.

The visiting guests appreciated measures taken for preservation of Bhamala Archaeological sites in Taxila where they were also taken on way to Takhtbai from Islamabad. The delegation members were of the opinion that Pakistan can become an attractive tourist’s destination for Sri Lankan citizen where 72 percent of population is follower of Buddhism.

Speaking on the occasion, director Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Abdul Samad briefed the guests about rich archaeological sites of Ghandhara period in the province. He also apprised the delegation members about measures being taken for preservation of these historical sites besides facilitation of tourists. Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Advisor to PM on Tourism Zulfi Bukhari said KP has taken good measures for promotion of religious tourism in the country.

