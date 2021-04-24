Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
24 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 23, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,798.89
High: 4,824.01
Low: 4,756.38
Net Change: (-) 22.24
Volume ('000): 215,765
Value ('000): 10,989,534
Makt Cap 1,344,059,443,134
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,018.01
NET CH. (-) 33.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,742.31
NET CH. (-) 12.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,319.08
NET CH. (-) 75.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,812.37
NET CH. (-) 42.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,024.64
NET CH. (+) 48.59
------------------------------------
As on: 23-April-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.