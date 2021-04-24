KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 23, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,798.89 High: 4,824.01 Low: 4,756.38 Net Change: (-) 22.24 Volume ('000): 215,765 Value ('000): 10,989,534 Makt Cap 1,344,059,443,134 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,018.01 NET CH. (-) 33.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,742.31 NET CH. (-) 12.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,319.08 NET CH. (-) 75.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,812.37 NET CH. (-) 42.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,024.64 NET CH. (+) 48.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-April-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021