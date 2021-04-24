Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (April 23, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 23.04.2021 VALUE 23.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0771% PA 0.6729% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0335% PA 0.7165% PA For 12 months 0.0323% PA 0.9073% PA For 2 Years 0.0323% PA 1.4073% PA For 3 Years 0.0323% PA 1.6573% PA For 4 years 0.0323% PA 1.9073% PA For 5 years 0.0323% PA 2.0323% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 23.04.2021 VALUE 23.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1629% PA 0.5871% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1399% PA 0.6101% PA For 12 Months -0.0921% PA 0.7829% PA For 2 Years -0.0921% PA 1.2829% PA For 3 Years -0.0921% PA 1.5329% PA For 4 years -0.0921% PA 1.7829% PA For 5 years -0.0921% PA 1.9079% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 23.04.2021 VALUE 23.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2707% PA 1.0207% PA For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 23.04.2021 VALUE 23.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2003% PA 0.5497% PA For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA ========================================================

