ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (April 23, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 23.04.2021   VALUE 23.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.0771% PA            0.6729% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0335% PA            0.7165% PA
For 12 months           0.0323% PA            0.9073% PA
For  2 Years            0.0323% PA            1.4073% PA
For  3 Years            0.0323% PA            1.6573% PA
For  4 years            0.0323% PA            1.9073% PA
For  5 years            0.0323% PA            2.0323% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 23.04.2021   VALUE 23.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1629% PA            0.5871% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1399% PA            0.6101% PA
For 12 Months          -0.0921% PA            0.7829% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0921% PA            1.2829% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0921% PA            1.5329% PA
For  4 years           -0.0921% PA            1.7829% PA
For  5 years           -0.0921% PA            1.9079% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 23.04.2021   VALUE 23.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.2939% PA            1.0439% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2707% PA            1.0207% PA
For 12 Months           0.2421% PA            1.1171% PA
For  2 Years            0.2421% PA            1.6171% PA
For  3 Years            0.2421% PA            1.8671% PA
For  4 years            0.2421% PA            2.1171% PA
For  5 years            0.2421% PA            2.2421% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 23.04.2021   VALUE 23.04.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1795% PA            0.5705% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2003% PA            0.5497% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1993% PA            0.6757% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1993% PA            1.1757% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1993% PA            1.4257% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1993% PA            1.6757% PA
For  5 years           -0.1993% PA            1.8007% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Euro Japanese Yen Foreign Exchange Rates Committee ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd Barclays bid rates Pound Sterling U.S. DOLLARS

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.