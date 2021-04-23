World
Biden, Erdogan agree to meet at NATO summit in June: White House
- Biden is expected to formally recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, but the statement made no mention of the issue.
23 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and the two leaders agreed to meet during the NATO summit in June, the White House said.
Biden conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements," the White House said in a brief statement.
Biden is expected to formally recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, but the statement made no mention of the issue.
13 Young Pakistanis Make it to the Forbes 30 Under 30
Biden, Erdogan agree to meet at NATO summit in June: White House
Pakistan calls on Army to assist police in enforcing COVID SOPs as third-wave sweeps the country
Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail
PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree
WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare
Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India
Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties
Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister
NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%
Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics
The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?
Read more stories
Comments