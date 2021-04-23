Another spell of heatwave from today

KARACHI: Yet another heat wave spell is on its way to strike the metropolis between April 23 and April 25, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Another, it said, hot spell with up to 40 degrees Celsius of temperature is likely to scorch Karachi and its suburbs from April 23 to April 25, 2021.

“Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 38-40ºC during the period. Wind direction likely to be from Northwest till afternoon and shifting to Southwest from evening,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours, a dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during morning hours.

In the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm fell in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in Balakot 77 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 39 mm and the City 32 mm, Garhi Dupatta 26 mm, Rawalakot 23 mm, Islamabad Saidpur 19 mm, Kotli and Islamabad Zero point 18 mm, each, Pattan 14 mm and Kakul 13 mm. Maximum temperature was observed in Turbat 44 degrees Celsius, Chhor, Mithi and Mohenjodharo 42, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021