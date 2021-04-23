ANL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.9%)
SBP’s reserves down by $63m

Recorder Report Updated 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $ 63 million during last week due to external debt repayment.

According to weekly report issued Thursday, during the week ended April 16, 2021, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $16.044 billion compared to $16.107 billion a week earlier.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 23.213 billion including $7.169 billion of net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks.

commercial banks State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange foreign exchange reserves

