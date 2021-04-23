ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Apr 23, 2021
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,006 tonnes of cargos comprising 106,967 tonnes of import cargos and 38,039 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hrs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 106,967 comprised of 29,780 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 2,821 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 7,860 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,384 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 61,122 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos.

The total export cargos of 38,039 tonnes comprised of 20,065 tonnes of containerized cargos, 17,974 tonnes of Clinkers.

A total of 5147 containers were handled out of which 2692 were of imports and 2455 were of exports. 2455 import containers comprised of 394 of 20s and 859 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 82 of 20s and 249 of 40s. Export containers 2455 comprised of 445 of 20s and 305 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 332 of 20s and 534 of 40s.

There were seven vessels viz. Oriental Freesia, Gail, Wan Hai 611, Oel Kedarnath, Sea Power, As Cypria and Norderney currently at berths. There are three As Cypria, Orienctal Freesia and Ever Ursula have expected to sail on Thursday.

There are eight vessels viZ. Al Mahboobah, Run FU 3, Maritime Kelly Anne, Capricornus Leader, JSP Vento, Hai Na 89 cargo and Pacific Venture due to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 289,965 tonnes, comprising 235,243 tonnes imports cargo and 54,722 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,429 Containers (1,804 TEUs imports and 2,625 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Cape Male and Obsidian & another ship ‘Chemroad Sky’ carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, LCT and EVTL on Thursday, 22nd April, while an oil tanker ‘Nord Merker’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and Container vessels Safmarine Negami and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 23rd April-2021.

