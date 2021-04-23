Markets
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
23 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
=================================================
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF APR & MAY 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
=================================================
21.04.2021 Wednesday 23.04.2021 Friday
22.04.2021 Thursday 26.04.2021 Monday
23.04.2021 Friday 27.04.2021 Tuesday
26.04.2021 Monday 28.04.2021 Wednesday
27.04.2021 Tuesday 29.04.2021 Thursday
28.04.2021 Wednesday 30.04.2021 Friday
29.04.2021 Thursday 30.04.2021 Monday
30.04.2021 Friday 04.05.2021 Tuesday
=================================================
NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
