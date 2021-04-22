SBP reserves decreases by US$ 63 million in a week

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 23,212.8 million on 16-April-2021.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 16,043.9 million; Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks US$ 7,168.9 million, and total liquid foreign reserves US$ 23,212.8 million

During the week ended 16-April-2021, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 63 million to US$ 16,043.9 million, due to external debt repayment.