ANL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.41%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
BOP 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.06%)
EPCL 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.21%)
JSCL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.61%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
MLCF 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.27%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 172.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,855 Decreased By ▼ -9.74 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,343 Decreased By ▼ -208.59 (-0.82%)
KSE100 45,187 Decreased By ▼ -119.86 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,489 Decreased By ▼ -14.02 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tokyo Motor Show cancelled due to pandemic

  • The pandemic is also playing havoc with the postponed 2020 Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

TOKYO: This year's Tokyo Motor Show has been cancelled for the first time ever because of the coronavirus, Japan's auto industry group said Thursday.

The biennial car show -- one of Japan's biggest industrial events -- had been scheduled for the autumn, after the Tokyo Olympics take place this summer.

The last Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 drew around 1.3 million people, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

But this year's event was cancelled because "it is difficult to offer our main programme in a safe and secure environment", said JAMA chairman Akio Toyoda, also head of Toyota.

Japan is facing a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by more infectious variants, with another virus state of emergency expected to be imposed in Tokyo and other major cities.

The pandemic is also playing havoc with the postponed 2020 Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23.

Sections of the public torch relay have been scrapped and several test events and qualifiers cancelled or postponed.

COVID 19 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Motor Show Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association kio Toyoda

Tokyo Motor Show cancelled due to pandemic

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters