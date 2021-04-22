ANL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.83%)
AVN 89.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.03%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.27%)
EPCL 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.21%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.74%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
PPL 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.7%)
TRG 172.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,848 Decreased By ▼ -16.32 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,318 Decreased By ▼ -233.44 (-0.91%)
KSE100 45,201 Decreased By ▼ -105.88 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,497 Decreased By ▼ -6.49 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB to reassure on cheap money as virus woes persist

  • Lagarde may also repeat her plea for eurozone governments to share the load through fiscal stimulus.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

FRANKFURT: Christine Lagarde is expected to stress the European Central Bank's commitment to cheap money on Thursday as Europe's biggest economies battle a surge in coronavirus infections that could slow the eurozone recovery.

After calming jittery markets last month by promising to "significantly" step up the pace of its pandemic emergency bond purchases, analysts say the ECB's 25-member governing council is under no pressure to take fresh action.

Instead, president Lagarde is likely to use her 2:30 pm (1230 GMT) press conference to reiterate the message that there will be no premature end to "favourable financing conditions" until the crisis is deemed over and the rebound is firmly on track.

The Frankfurt institution is widely predicted to hold interest rates at historic lows, including a deposit rate of minus 0.5 percent -- meaning banks pay to store excess cash with the ECB.

No tweaks are expected either to the ECB's 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond purchasing programme (PEPP), set to run until March 2022.

"The ECB press conference might well be reassuringly boring this time," said Berenberg bank economist Holger Schmieding.

The goal of the ECB's measures, which also include super cheap loans for banks, is to keep borrowing costs low to encourage spending and investment in the 19-nation currency club in order to drive up growth and inflation.

Lagarde may also repeat her plea for eurozone governments to share the load through fiscal stimulus.

Those efforts were given a boost when a top German court on Wednesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union's 750-billion-euro recovery fund, paving the way for its ratification.

Lagarde has frequently called for the landmark fund to be implemented, saying it has a "key role" to play in nursing the region back to health.

Christine Lagarde eurozone eurozone economy ECB's eurozone consumer ECB's bond

ECB to reassure on cheap money as virus woes persist

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters