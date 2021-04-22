ANL 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.23%)
EPCL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PAEL 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.54%)
PTC 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 172.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.2%)
UNITY 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 9.17 (0.19%)
BR30 25,450 Decreased By ▼ -102.05 (-0.4%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 100.24 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,576 Increased By ▲ 72.77 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rangers remain unbeaten after penalty drama

  • Liam Craig equalised for the hosts in stoppage time after Chris Kane went down in the box following a less than forceful challenge.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

GLASGOW: Scottish champions Rangers stayed on course for an unbeaten Premiership season despite conceding a late penalty in a 1-1 draw away to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Liam Craig equalised for the hosts in stoppage time after Chris Kane went down in the box following a less than forceful challenge.

St Johnstone, however, may feel it is the least they deserved given they had been awarded a penalty earlier in the match, only for referee Euan Anderson to change his mind.

Steven Gerrard's title-winners had taken the lead through Scott Wright in the 55th minute.

Celtic also drew 1-1, with the second-placed Hoops indebted to Leigh Griffiths' late header for a share of the spoils against Aberdeen.

The Dons were on course to give Stephen Glass a win in his first league game in charge after Lewis Ferguson opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Ferguson also hit the woodwork after the break as indeed did Celtic, after missing several chances, before Griffiths grabbed a goal at Pittodrie.

Meanwhile, third-placed Hibernian secured European football with a 2-1 win over Livingston at Easter Road.

Kevin Nisbet gave Hibs an eighth-minute lead before Martin Boyle doubled the Edinburgh club's advantage from the penalty spot.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas raised Livi hopes with a late penalty of his own before Hibs saw the game out.

Kyle Lafferty scored a first-half hat-trick as Kilmarnock leapfrogged Ross County in the battle to avoid relegation with a 3-0 win over Dundee United.

The Northern Irishman struck three times in 11 minutes at Rugby Park as Killie capitalised on County's 3-1 loss to St Mirren to climb to 10th in the table.

Bottom side Hamilton were beaten 1-0 at home by Motherwell after the hosts had Ronan Hughes sent off.

Sam Johnstone Pittodrie Scottish champions Rangers Euan Anderson Martin Boyle Kevin Nisbet

Rangers remain unbeaten after penalty drama

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters