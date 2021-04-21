ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling holds ground as UK inflation ticks higher

  • Sterling rose about 0.2% against the euro to 0.8620 pence.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

LONDON: Sterling held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday as traders assumed a rise in inflation in March would have little impact on monetary policy and waited for crucial activity and retail sales data due at the end of the week.

Consumer price inflation rose to 0.7% in March after dipping to just 0.4% in February, as global oil prices rose and retailers scaled back their COVID-driven discounts.

"CPI isn't a story that will be driving sterling in the short term", said Jeremy Stretch, a foreign exchange strategist at CIBC Financial markets.

Financial markets see about a 50% chance of a quarter-point increase in interest rates by the Bank of England by the end of next year, but many economists think it might take longer for the BoE to move.

In the short term, Stretch said, investors will focus on Friday's UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index to gauge the strength of Britain's economic recovery.

The pound was up 0.01% at $1.3939 at 0836 GMT, sitting in striking distance of the $1.40 mark it crossed on Monday for the first time in nearly a month.

Sterling also rose about 0.2% against the euro to 0.8620 pence.

Sterling has been among the best performing in the G10 group of currencies this year as investors hope Britain's rapid pace of vaccinations will lead to a strong economic rebound from the country's worst economic contraction in 300 years.

Analysts at Rabobank wrote on Tuesday that the rise on the currency may soon resume due to positive economic conditions.

"Now that many of the longs positions that were built in the pound during Q1 have been shaken out, it would appear that GBP bulls may be re-grouping", they wrote adding that "support for the pound has come from anecdotal evidence highlighting an encouraging picture from freshly re-opened UK businesses".

Data on Tuesday added further signs the economy is recovering with Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly falling for a second month in a row to 4.9% in the December-to-February period.

Sterling COVID Dollar

Sterling holds ground as UK inflation ticks higher

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters