ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Palm closes at near two-week peak on tight global edible oil supplies

  • Industry sees no change in April 1-20 output.
  • Tight output, better exports will keep stockpiles low.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose as much as 3% on Wednesday, closing at their highest in nearly two weeks on the back of strength in competing oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, and fears of a supply squeeze.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 87 ringgit, or 2.29%, to 3,892 ringgit ($944.89) a tonne, its highest since April 8.

It had earlier touched an intraday high of 3.8%.

Markets reacted to firmness in overnight soyoil as global edible oil stocks are tight, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

An estimate by the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association in Malaysia that production during April 1-20 will be unchanged from the month before, defeated market expectations of a rise in output, Paramalingam said.

"Exports in April are better and with the tightness in production, we are going to have a strain in stockpiles," he said.

Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products during April 1-20 rose between 10% and 12.7% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyor data, although the rise in exports was lower than market expectations.

"Palm oil prices will remain firm and there is a potential that the market will trade higher towards end of April to first two weeks of May," Paramalingam said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 2.9% and its palm oil contract rose 4.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Global commodity prices are expected to stay firm around current levels in 2021 after recovering in the first quarter buoyed by strong economic growth, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

edible oil Oil Palm oil supplies

Palm closes at near two-week peak on tight global edible oil supplies

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters