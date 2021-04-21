Markets
Hong Kong equities down sharply at break
- The Hang Seng Index was down 1.63 percent, or 474.15 points, at 28,661.58.
21 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell sharply by lunch on Wednesday on fears of strengthening regional Covid-19 outbreaks and after US equities fell further from their record highs overnight.
