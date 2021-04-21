ANL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.7%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.36%)
FCCL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.32%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.17%)
PPL 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.81%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (3.27%)
UNITY 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.94%)
BR100 4,855 Decreased By ▼ -16.53 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,465 Decreased By ▼ -120.68 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,242 Decreased By ▼ -158.16 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,490 Decreased By ▼ -43.28 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to leave club

  • Woodward made no mention of the Super League in his comments and it is reported that his exit is unrelated to the controversial plans.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

LONDON: Ed Woodward is to step down as Manchester United's executive vice-chairman at the end of this year, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old former investment banker is believed to have been one of the prime movers behind controversial proposals for a European Super League.

JP Morgan, the bank he worked for when he advised the Glazers over their purchase of Manchester United in 2005, are financing the project.

"I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world's greatest football club for the past 16 years," he said in a statement.

"The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year."

Woodward has been executive vice-chairman at Old Trafford since 2012. He took over the responsibilities of departing chief executive David Gill the following year and proved an unpopular figure with fans.

Under his tenure the club spent more than a billion pounds ($1.4 billion) but have not won the Premier League or Champions League since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup," said Woodward.

"We have invested more than £1 billion in the squad during my time here and I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years."

In a statement confirming Woodward's departure, United co-chairman Joel Glazer said: "Ed Woodward has served the club with great distinction. On behalf of everyone at United I would like to place on record our sincere thanks for his tireless work and dedication."

Woodward made no mention of the Super League in his comments and it is reported that his exit is unrelated to the controversial plans.

Manchester City, one of the 12 clubs to initially sign up to the proposed European Super League, announced they were withdrawing late on Tuesday, with Chelsea set to follow, leaving the project on the brink of collapse.

Manchester United Israeli football club Premier League club Ed Woodward football club

