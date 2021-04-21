Lankan monks visit Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE: A delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Abbot and President, Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA Venerated Dr Walpola Piyananda said that every religion has given a message of peace and harmony. He said that Pakistan has always helped Sri Lanka in the hour of need, including assistance towards counter-terrorism measures.

He hoped that the Pakistan government would take further steps to promote religious tourism. The delegation is in Pakistan on a weeklong religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan Colombo.

