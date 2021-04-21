G7 foreign ministers to meet in person for first time since 2019

LONDON: Britain announced Tuesday that G7 foreign and development ministers will hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years next month, as part of the country’s presidency of the wealthy nation grouping.

The last meeting of foreign ministers from the world’s leading economic powers took place in the seaside resort of Dinard, northwest France, in April 2019.

Contact since then has been forced online by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said strict Covid-secure measures, including daily testing, would be in place for the meeting, which takes place in London from May 3 to 5.

His office described it as a “crucial opportunity to revitalise in-person diplomacy”, and would focus on the global response to the pandemic, in particular on vaccines.

The meeting was a chance “to show how the world’s biggest democracies work together” on a range of pressing issues, he added in a statement.