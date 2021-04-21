Syria names new central bank chief

DAMASCUS: President Bashar al-Assad appointed a new central bank chief on Tuesday, a week after the former governor was sacked amid Syria’s spiralling economic crisis.

“President Assad issues decree Number 126 for the year 2021 which appoints Mohammad Issam Hazimeh as the new governor of Syria’s central bank,” the presidency said in a statement.

A lawyer by training, Hazimeh has served as deputy central bank governor since 2018, according to pro-government daily Al-Watan.

It said he earlier held posts at the justice ministry, the Damascus Securities Exchange and the state-owned company responsible for online payments.