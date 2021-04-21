Senior journalist Absar Alam injured in attack

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified assailants shot and injured senior journalist and former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman Absar Alam in Sector F-11.

Unidentified persons shot Alam, while he was walking in a park at Sector F-11 near his residence at around 6pm in the limits of Shalimar police station.

Soon after the incident, people present on the occasion, shifted him to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. Alam received bullet in the abdomen and he is stated to be out of danger. Alam said that he saw an unknown person coming towards him, and escaped from the scene after firing at him. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has taken notice of firing incident on Alam.

He directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, to arrest people involved in firing as soon as possible. “Those who shot and injured Alam will not be able to escape from law and will soon be arrested,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021