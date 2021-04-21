Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
21 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).
======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================
Seven Star Sec. Attock Ref. 2,000 253.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 253.50
Trust Securities Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 40.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.35
AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 250,000 174.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 174.09
Trust Securities Pak Refinery 5,000 24.58
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 24.58
MRA Sec. Telecard 6,000 12.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 12.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 180,000 153.50
High Land Securities 500 160.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,500 153.52
Arif Latif Securities Worldcall TelecomLtd 5,000 1.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 1.75
======================================================================================
Total Turnover 453,500
======================================================================================
