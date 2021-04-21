KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).

====================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================== Seven Star Sec. Attock Ref. 2,000 253.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 253.50 Trust Securities Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 40.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.35 AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 250,000 174.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 174.09 Trust Securities Pak Refinery 5,000 24.58 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 24.58 MRA Sec. Telecard 6,000 12.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 12.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 180,000 153.50 High Land Securities 500 160.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,500 153.52 Arif Latif Securities Worldcall TelecomLtd 5,000 1.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 1.75 ====================================================================================== Total Turnover 453,500 ======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021