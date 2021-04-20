Two more die of COVID-19 as 84 patients test positive

HYDERABAD: Two more patients have died of coronavirus and 84 tested positive during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 13293 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

According to a daily situation report, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 was reached to 301 as two more patients have succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 13293 COVID-19 cases, 12243 have so far been recovered, daily situation report stated and added that the number of total active cases has reached to 749, Out of them 687 were isolated at homes while 52 were admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 634 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, Out of them 84 cases have been reported as positive with 13 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 155086 tests have so far been conducted in the district, Out of them 13293 cases were reported as positive.