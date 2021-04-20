ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Domestic production of edible oil, vegetable ghee decrease in 8 months

  • 291,593 tons of cooking oil manufactured during last eight months in order to tackle with the domestic requirements as compared the production of 292,186 tons of same period of last year .
APP 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The domestic production of vegetable ghee and cooking oil during first eight months of current financial year decreased by 3.69 and 0.20 percent respectively as compared to the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2020-21, about 946,982 metric tons of vegetable ghee manufactured as compared to the manufacturing of 982,466 metric tons of same period of last year, according to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February 2021.

Meanwhile, 291,593 tons of cooking oil manufactured during last eight months in order to tackle with the domestic requirements as compared the production of 292,186 tons of same period of last year .

The overall output of LSMI in the country witnessed about 7.45 percent growth during last 08 months of current fiscal year as compared to the production of corresponding period of last year.

The local industrial output increased by 4.85 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The industrial output witnessed 4.15 percent negative growth when it compared with month of January 2021, according the provisional quantum indices of LSMI for February 2021.

The data have been developed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with base year 2005-06 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The overall output of LSMI increased by 7.45 percent during the period from July-February 2020-21as compared to July-February 2019-20, it added.

The production during the period from July-February 2020-21 as compared to July-February 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, besides it also grew in coke and petroleum products,l as well as the production of pharmaceuticals, chemicals.

The output of non metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilizers in the country also witnessed growth during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the output of electronics, leather products and engineering products decreased during the period under review.

Domestic production of textile industry recorded 0.73 percent cumulative growth on year on year basis, while the output of food, beverages and tabasco 3.32 percent.

Meanwhile, the petroleum, pharmaceutical and chemical production have registered 0.42, 0.92 and 0.27 percent growth in their respective production as compared the output of same period of last year.

edible oil vegetable ghee Domestic production

Domestic production of edible oil, vegetable ghee decrease in 8 months

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters