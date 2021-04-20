ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PML-N, JUI-F to support resolution on French envoy’s expulsion

  • Both parties will continue to protest against the government but will support it on the resolution.
  • The decision came hours after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, distanced himself from the resolution.
Syed Ahmed Updated 20 Apr 2021

In a rare development, opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have decided to attend the National Assembly session, called to debate a resolution related to the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country.

Sources familiar with the development suggest that the leadership of the two parties held a meeting on Tuesday to decide on the matter. As per sources, both parties have decided to attend the assembly proceedings on Friday and support the resolution demanding the expulsion of France’s ambassador.

“Both parties will continue to protest against the government but will support the government on the resolution,” sources said.

enter image description here

The decision came hours after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, distanced himself from the resolution and decided against attending the session. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Bilawal maintained that the government took unilateral actions against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and did not take the National Assembly in confidence at any stage.

“Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make a statement in NA, and didn't take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home.”

National Assembly JUIF PTI PMLN TLP expulsion of french envoy

PML-N, JUI-F to support resolution on French envoy’s expulsion

