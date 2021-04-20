Master Changan dubs its pickup M9 as 'Sherpa'

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited has announced the dubbing of its pickup M9 as 'Sherpa.' Master Group has always taken pride in operating and serving the people of Pakistan. Muhammad Ali Sadpara outshines the definition of an ordinary man.

Sadpara is the only Pakistani who ventured to climb on 8 out of 14 world's highest mountains. He was part of the team (which included Italian alpinist Simone Moro) that completed the first-ever winter ascent to the summit of Nanga Parbat in 2016. The international mountaineer community praises his promising endeavors, and he will always be remembered as a hero in Pakistan.

According to Sadpara's peers, he is a climber who is tough as a nail and a "jolly good fellow." Due to his resilient nature, he accomplished to climb 148,000-meter peaks, and he has helped countless summit seekers achieve their dreams, all the while carrying considerable loads on mountain gateways.

Similarly, Changan pickup M9 has supported numerous individuals and business owners to safely and reliably transport items from one place to another. Hence, it seems befitting to dub this vehicle as a 'Sherpa' to commemorate the expeditions of Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Commenting on the announcement, Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, said, "Ali Sadpara demonstrated some of the best characteristics of bravery, resilience, and perseverance. By dubbing the M9 as the 'Sherpa,' Master Changan Motors acknowledged and paid tribute to Sadpara's achievements. Just as he weathered all kinds of hardships to achieve his goals, the M9 promises to perform under the harshest of conditions."-PR

