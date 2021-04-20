ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Master Changan dubs its pickup M9 as 'Sherpa'

20 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited has announced the dubbing of its pickup M9 as 'Sherpa.' Master Group has always taken pride in operating and serving the people of Pakistan. Muhammad Ali Sadpara outshines the definition of an ordinary man.

Sadpara is the only Pakistani who ventured to climb on 8 out of 14 world's highest mountains. He was part of the team (which included Italian alpinist Simone Moro) that completed the first-ever winter ascent to the summit of Nanga Parbat in 2016. The international mountaineer community praises his promising endeavors, and he will always be remembered as a hero in Pakistan.

According to Sadpara's peers, he is a climber who is tough as a nail and a "jolly good fellow." Due to his resilient nature, he accomplished to climb 148,000-meter peaks, and he has helped countless summit seekers achieve their dreams, all the while carrying considerable loads on mountain gateways.

Similarly, Changan pickup M9 has supported numerous individuals and business owners to safely and reliably transport items from one place to another. Hence, it seems befitting to dub this vehicle as a 'Sherpa' to commemorate the expeditions of Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Commenting on the announcement, Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, said, "Ali Sadpara demonstrated some of the best characteristics of bravery, resilience, and perseverance. By dubbing the M9 as the 'Sherpa,' Master Changan Motors acknowledged and paid tribute to Sadpara's achievements. Just as he weathered all kinds of hardships to achieve his goals, the M9 promises to perform under the harshest of conditions."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Muhammad Ali Sadpara Master Changan Motors Danial Malik mountain gateways

Master Changan dubs its pickup M9 as 'Sherpa'

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.