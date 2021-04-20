ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
LNG re-gasification terminal: Ogra holds public hearing on petitions for license grant

Recorder Report 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday held public hearing on petitions for grant of license for construction and establishment of an LNG re-gasification terminal including all allied facilities at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Two petitioners, Tabeer Energy (Private) Limited (TEPL) and M/s Energas Terminal (Private) Limited (ETPL) applied under the Ogra (LNG) Rules, 2007 for grant of license.

The petitioners have sought license as LNG Developers which shall purchase LNG supplies, re-gasify the same through its LNG Terminal and supply RLNG to the domestic market and own use.

The authority had sought public comments and interventions and decided to hold public hearing via video link.

All the stakeholders unanimously asked the authority to expedite the process of grant of licensees to private investors. They argued that it was imperative to meet the future energy demand of the country that the private sector should be encouraged to import and supply LNG to various sectors of the economy.

