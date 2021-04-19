EU 2020/21 soybean imports at 11.79mn tonnes by April 18, rapeseed 5.36mn tonnes

PARIS: European Union soybean imports in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 11.79 million tonnes by April 18, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

That compared with 11.52 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

However, the data was incomplete this week as figures for France only ran up to April 15, the Commission said.

EU rapeseed imports in 2020/21 had reached 5.36 million tonnes, compared with 5.13 million a year ago.

Soymeal imports so far in 2020/21 were at 13.52 million tonnes against 14.33 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports were at 4.23 million tonnes versus 4.55 million a year ago.

Since Jan. 1, the Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.