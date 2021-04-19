ANL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.16%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
ASL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
AVN 88.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
DGKC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
EPCL 57.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
HUBC 78.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
PAEL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TRG 161.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.03%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.26%)
BR100 4,845 Decreased By ▼ -29.46 (-0.6%)
BR30 25,475 Decreased By ▼ -225.23 (-0.88%)
KSE100 45,123 Decreased By ▼ -182.52 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -74.23 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Deal elusive in conservatives' battle for Merkel's crown

  • The infighting has thrown the conservatives into disarray as Merkel is about to bow out after 16 years in power.
AFP 19 Apr 2021

BERLIN: Two conservative leaders locked in battle for Angela Merkel's crown failed to reach a deal by their self-imposed deadline, pushing the chancellor's CDU-CSU alliance deeper into crisis Monday months before elections.

Armin Laschet, the chief of Merkel's CDU party, and Markus Soeder, the leader of Bavaria sister party CSU, have been in a scrum for a week over who will lead the conservatives into elections in September.

The rivals had earlier said an agreement would be found by the end of the week but party sources told AFP Sunday that a deal was still out of reach with closed-door negotiations between both men ongoing.

Soeder and Laschet flew in on Sunday night to Berlin for talks, German media reported.

As head of the Christian Democratic Union, Merkel loyalist Laschet would normally be the obvious choice for the alliance's chancellor candidate nomination.

But with support for the parties plumbing new lows amid anger over Germany's pandemic management, the more popular Soeder has put up a formidable challenge against Laschet.

Soeder, who declared his bid for the job last Sunday, had then said he would step aside "without resentment" if larger party CDU was to decide for his rival Laschet.

But even after the CDU's leadership came out a day later in support for Laschet, Soeder refused to back down. Instead, the 54-year-old cited popularity ratings as he dug in his heels.

A recent poll by public broadcaster ARD showed 44 percent of Germans in favour of Soeder as most qualified as the CDU-CSU's chancellor candidate. Laschet only had 15 percent of support.

The infighting has thrown the conservatives into disarray as Merkel is about to bow out after 16 years in power.

It has also sapped energy at a time when Germany is struggling to put down a raging third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed almost 80,000 lives in Europe's biggest economy.

Angela Merkel CDU Christian Democratic Union Markus Soeder CSU Merkel's CDU party Soeder

Deal elusive in conservatives' battle for Merkel's crown

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters