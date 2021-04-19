Federer says he will play at Roland Garros

PARIS: Roger Federer confirmed on Sunday he will play the French Open at Roland Garros this year having skipped the 2020 edition to recover from knee surgery.

“Hi everyone! Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again,” the 39-year-old said on Twitter.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, captured Roland Garros for the only time in 2009.

His last appearance in the French capital in 2019 ended in a semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal, now a 13-time champion. Should Nadal triumph again in June, he will win a record-setting 21st major.

Roland Garros will start on May 30, a week later than originally scheduled.

Federer, with 103 career titles to his name, has not won a tour clay title since Istanbul in 2015.