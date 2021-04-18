ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
UEFA set to announce Champions League reforms and decide on Euro 2020 hosts

  • The ultimate goal of the reforms is to increase broadcast rights for the competition to satisfy cash-hungry leading European clubs and end the threat of a breakaway Super League.
AFP 18 Apr 2021

LAUSANNE: UEFA is expected to formalise radical reforms to the format of the Champions League at a key meeting of its executive committee on Monday which could also see some cities removed as hosts of the delayed Euro 2020.

Plans to reform Europe's elite club competition from 2024 onwards were initially set to be approved last month before being put on hold after the powerful European Club Association (ECA) said it was "not yet in a position to formally endorse key changes".

According to sources close to the negotiations, certain leading clubs wanted greater control of UEFA Club Competitions (UCC), the subsidiary company which advises UEFA itself on commercial matters.

Amid talk of an attempted power grab by certain clubs, and with the spectre of a breakaway Super League possibly involving several of those clubs still hanging in the air, the hope is that a solution has been found.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that the reforms were at the top of the agenda for the meeting in the Swiss town of Montreux, on the eastern shore of Lake Geneva.

The Champions League group stage is set to be completely overhauled, with an increase from 32 to 36 participants and the introduction of a so-called 'Swiss system' inspired by chess, with clubs playing 10 group games instead of the current six, all against different opponents.

While the broader outline of the reforms has been an open secret for some time, discussions have been ongoing about several details, including who the four extra places would go to.

France, as Europe's fifth-ranked nation, is expected to get a third guaranteed spot in the group phase, while more places could be given on the back of historical performances -- using UEFA's club coefficient.

That would benefit clubs who have enjoyed success in the past but who failed to qualify via their league position -- think clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, currently underperforming in the Premier League, or Borussia Dortmund in Germany, who as it stands may all miss out on next season's Champions League.

The ultimate goal of the reforms is to increase broadcast rights for the competition to satisfy cash-hungry leading European clubs and end the threat of a breakaway Super League.

At the same time UEFA's need to finalise plans for Euro 2020 is pressing.

