ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Removal of duty on import of cotton, yarn hailed

Recorder Report Updated 18 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI) has welcomed the decision of the Economic Co-ordination Committee of the Cabinet to remove customs duty on cotton and yarn imports.

President FBATI Muhammad Ali said that he thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Commerce Adviser Razzaq Dawood and the federal cabinet for allowing duty-free import of cotton yarn by June.

Until the target of import of bales is achieved, duty free import of cotton yarn should be allowed, he said, adding that export of yarn from Pakistan should also be banned or 10 percent duty should be imposed on export of cotton from Pakistan.

Idris Gigi, a member of FBATI, called on the government to abolish additional customs duties and regulatory duties on synthetic yarns for the betterment of the textile industry, which was hampered by unavailability of raw materials and unavailability of prices.

He said that due to low production of cotton in the country and sharp rise in the price of cotton yarn in the local market, the cost of industrial production has increased significantly.

On the contrary, industries are becoming more difficult to operate, which may affect the supply of export orders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton Imran Khan cotton yarn Textile industry Razzaq Dawood cotton exports FBATI

Removal of duty on import of cotton, yarn hailed

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau

Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement

Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020

Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge

Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad

French nationals refuse embassy call to leave

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.