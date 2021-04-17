PlayStation 5 sets a sales record in the US

ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
17 Apr 2021
The PlayStation 5 becomes the hottest console in the market by setting a new sales record in the United States for units sold in the first five months of its launch.

According to a Twitter thread by Mat Piscatella, a noted NPD analyst, PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in the United States history in terms of both unit and dollar sales.

He also adds that consumer spending on video game hardware, content, and accessories also reached a record high of $5.6 billion in March 2021. This was 18 percent higher as compared to consumer spending on these items a year ago.

However, it is important to note that while hundreds and thousands of people want to buy the PlayStation 5, which will further boost its sales, the video game console is still not available to many.

One of the reasons why Sony can not make more consoles available to its consumers is because of an ongoing global chip shortage, as reported by the Android Authority.

The PlayStation 5 as well as the new Xbox uses chips from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), an American semiconductor company. However, AMD only designs these chips and outsources its production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is finding it difficult to keep up with the rising demand for personal computers and gaming consoles during the pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how this sales tally increases for the PlayStation 5 in the coming months and whether it will be able to cross the sales of the famous PlayStation 2.

