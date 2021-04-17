PlayStation 5 sets a sales record in the US

The PlayStation 5 becomes the hottest console in the market by setting a new sales record in the United States for units sold in the first five months of its launch.

According to a Twitter thread by Mat Piscatella, a noted NPD analyst, PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in the United States history in terms of both unit and dollar sales.

He also adds that consumer spending on video game hardware, content, and accessories also reached a record high of $5.6 billion in March 2021. This was 18 percent higher as compared to consumer spending on these items a year ago.

However, it is important to note that while hundreds and thousands of people want to buy the PlayStation 5, which will further boost its sales, the video game console is still not available to many.

One of the reasons why Sony can not make more consoles available to its consumers is because of an ongoing global chip shortage, as reported by the Android Authority.

The PlayStation 5 as well as the new Xbox uses chips from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), an American semiconductor company. However, AMD only designs these chips and outsources its production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is finding it difficult to keep up with the rising demand for personal computers and gaming consoles during the pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how this sales tally increases for the PlayStation 5 in the coming months and whether it will be able to cross the sales of the famous PlayStation 2.