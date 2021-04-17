FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the UAE.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values. The FM will meet His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries. Qureshi will also meet the Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media during his three-day visit.

The minister will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora, FO said. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Qureshi will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. "High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues," FO statement added.