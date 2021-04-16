ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Italy to deploy 20bn euros in 2021 for fund for virus-hit firms

  • New recapitalisation fund to be managed by state lender CDP.
  • Will help companies weakened by the coronavirus crisis.
  • Italian debt to rise to post-war record of almost 160% of GDP.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

ROME: Italy will supply around 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in firepower in 2021 to a new equity fund tasked with helping businesses weakened by the pandemic, the Treasury said.

The new fund, dubbed "Patrimonio Rilancio", will be financed through dedicated debt issues and operate as a special purpose vehicle managed by state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which is 83% controlled by the Treasury.

CDP will use the 20 billion euros in bonds issued by the Treasury as collateral to raise liquidity on the market.

The 170-year-old CDP is playing an increasingly active role in Italy Inc to keep strategic assets in national hands and mitigate the economic damage caused by the COVID crisis.

The Treasury has pencilled in 24.5 billion euros in debt issues linked to Patrimonio Rilancio this year but it will use part of the money for a different purpose - buying export agency SACE from CDP, in a deal worth 4.25 billion euros.

Bond issues linked to Patrimonio Rilancio will total another 19.5 billion euros in the following two years, the Treasury said in its Economic and Financial Document (DEF) officially published on Friday.

Italy's public debt, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece, reached a record 155.6% of GDP at the end of 2020 and the DEF forecasts it will climb to 159.8% this year, the highest level in Italy's post-war history.

The timing of the bond issuance will hinge on the fund's capital injection deals, with the size of a first tranche to be set by a decree the Treasury is drafting, sources have said.

The fund, which has a 12-year time span for its investments, targets businesses in acute difficulties with revenues of more than 50 million euros.

The support will be provided through capital injections, bonds that convert into shares or subordinated debt, which ranks below senior debt when it comes to repayment.

CDP can also use the fund's money to support healthier companies alongside private investors, as well as buy stakes in listed companies deemed of strategic importance.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Italy's GDP CDP virus hit firms

Italy to deploy 20bn euros in 2021 for fund for virus-hit firms

PM Khan pays tribute to  police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'

Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM

Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters