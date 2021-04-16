ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Imran, Erdogan discuss troop pullout from Afghanistan

16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders exchanged felicitations on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan. The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including further strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a negotiated political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan ahead of recently announced planned US withdrawal. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had fully supported and facilitated the US-Taliban peace agreement and the subsequent initiation of intra-afghan negotiations.

The Prime Minister stressed that the intra-afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. Appreciating Turkey’s role, the Prime Minister added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It was agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges would be continued to transform bilateral relations into strategic economic partnership.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

