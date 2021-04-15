ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
629 coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

  In hospitals of provincial capital, 911 beds had been reserved at the HDU and 467 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.
APP 15 Apr 2021

LAHORE: As many as 629 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department.

The data shared by the department showed that 179,848 coronavirus patients have recovered so far at 200 public sector hospitals, being run by the Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, told the media that 6,500 beds had been reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,188 were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,598 beds were reserved in the government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 841 were vacant, he added.

The SHC&MED secretary said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,078 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,396 beds were vacant.

However, 440 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 322 beds were unoccupied, he added.

In addition, 2,776 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all hospitals of the Punjab government and 1,475 beds were vacant.

In hospitals of provincial capital, 911 beds had been reserved at the HDU and 467 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The secretary said that the specialised healthcare had arranged 649 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 332 ventilators were in use while 317 were unoccupied.

Around 250 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 198 were occupied and 52 ventilators were vacant, he concluded.

629 coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

