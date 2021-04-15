Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs500 to Rs103,000 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs500 on Thursday and was sold at Rs103,000 against its sale at Rs102,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 and was sold at Rs88,305 against its sale at Rs87,877 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs80,947 from Rs80,554.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1330 and Rs1140.26 respectively.
The gold price in the international market increased by $4 witnessed and was traded at $1747 as compared $1743.
