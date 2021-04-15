SBP injects Rs 166.65 billion in open market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs166.65 billion in market through Open Market Operation for a day.

According to a report issued by the central bank’s Domestic Markets and Monetary Management Department on Thursday, 9 quotes were offered for reverse repo purchase at the rate ranging from 7.12 to 7.07 percent.

The SBP has accepted all the 9 quotes amounting to 166.65 billion at the cut off rate of 7.07 %.