Pakistan
SBP injects Rs 166.65 billion in open market
15 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs166.65 billion in market through Open Market Operation for a day.
According to a report issued by the central bank’s Domestic Markets and Monetary Management Department on Thursday, 9 quotes were offered for reverse repo purchase at the rate ranging from 7.12 to 7.07 percent.
The SBP has accepted all the 9 quotes amounting to 166.65 billion at the cut off rate of 7.07 %.
