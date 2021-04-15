ANL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.19%)
ASC 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.85%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
DGKC 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.2%)
EPCL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.55%)
JSCL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.24%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TRG 163.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.94%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.08%)
BR100 4,864 Decreased By ▼ -8.84 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,704 Decreased By ▼ -143.48 (-0.56%)
KSE100 45,233 Decreased By ▼ -77.85 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,513 Decreased By ▼ -30.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases on higher corporate dollar demand, investors await Q1 GDP

  • "We expect real GDP growth to have jumped to 20% year-on-year in Q1 from 6.5% in Q4-2020, led by an overheated industrial sector and a recovering services sector," economists at Standard Chartered said in an earlier note.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday, snapping three straight days of gains on higher seasonal corporate greenback demand, while investors awaited first quarter GDP data for clues about the monetary policy outlook.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.5297 per dollar, 65 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.5362.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.5315 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5392 at midday, 87 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan continued to swing in a tight range around 6.55 per dollar, with weakness in the morning session driven by companies seeking to settle dollar payments. Several market participants expected the local unit to continue tracking dollar movements in the near-term.

The yuan "should continue to trade along with the broader EM FX," Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note.

"However, the PBOC has allowed only limited weakness so far this year and we expected this to continue," it said, adding revived dollar strength could continue to weaken the yuan.

Separately, China's central bank injected 150 billion yuan ($22.94 billion) worth of medium-term loans into the banking system earlier in the session, roughly matching 100 billion yuan worth of maturing such loans and another 56.1 billion yuan worth of targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) expiring later this month.

Traders and analysts said the central bank was keen to maintain a neutral stance despite higher cash demand expected in coming days due to quarterly tax payments.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said the operations suggested that "the bank was likely to maintain zero net injections", which was "not great for an economy that was not overheating."

However, some currency traders said a lot of market attention would be soon shifted to China's first quarter GDP, which is expected to show a strong economic rebound during the period due to low base effect, to gauge if policymakers would make any changes to its monetary policy stance.

"We expect real GDP growth to have jumped to 20% year-on-year in Q1 from 6.5% in Q4-2020, led by an overheated industrial sector and a recovering services sector," economists at Standard Chartered said in an earlier note.

The global dollar index rose to 91.683 by midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5426 per dollar.

China Yuan US dollar PBOC EMFX

Yuan eases on higher corporate dollar demand, investors await Q1 GDP

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters