ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Too early to call frost damage on grains but concern grows

Reuters 15 Apr 2021

PARIS: It is too early to estimate the impact on grain crops from a severe frost that has hit France but there is some concern over damage in the central and southern parts of the country, farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday.

Temperatures have fallen well below zero for several nights in a row in many parts of France, the EU’s top grain producer, causing major damages to vineyards, orchards and sugar beet and prompting the government to promise financial aid. “In the north and the far-east there will certainly be some damage locally but we hope it will be marginal,” Benoit Pietrement, head of FranceAgriMer’s crop committee told reporters.

“We are more worried for the large plain of the Beauce/Val-de-Loire where crops were more developed and the cold snap was maybe more severe than in the east.”

In supply and demand estimates, FranceAgriMer raised its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union’s 27 countries to 7.55 million tonnes from 7.45 million tonnes seen last month, to take account of previous sales and expected demand from Algeria and Africa.

That was still 44% below a record 13.54 million tonnes in 2019/20. Meanwhile, sales within the EU were projected at 5.6 million tonnes, down from 5.8 million seen in March, mainly due to strong competition from German wheat in the northern part of the bloc.

grain export Grain Market grain crop Benoit Pietrement FranceAgriMer’s crop committee

Too early to call frost damage on grains but concern grows

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.