ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Alitalia workers block famed Rome street as government meets unions

  • Police in riot gear formed a line across the Via Veneto, where many of Rome's top hotels are located, to prevent the protesters from heading further into the city.
  • Rome has been in negotiation with the European Union's executive arm for months over the plan to restructure the firm through the launch of a new, state-owned company called ITA.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

ROME: Workers from stricken airliner Alitalia blocked a main road in central Rome on Wednesday as their union representatives met the industry minister to discuss the future of the debt drenched carrier.

Police in riot gear formed a line across the Via Veneto, where many of Rome's top hotels are located, to prevent the protesters from heading further into the city.

"Alitalia=Italy" read one banner.

Unions urged the government on Tuesday to abandon negotiations with Brussels over a proposed business overhaul for the airline, saying the European Commission was favouring foreign carriers over the group.

Rome has been in negotiation with the European Union's executive arm for months over the plan to restructure the firm through the launch of a new, state-owned company called ITA.

The EU has asked for ITA to drop the Alitalia brand, give up as many as half of its slots at Milan city airport, and start without the handling and maintenance divisions of the old carrier, sources had said.

Spinning off maintenance and handling divisions of the old Alitalia and cutting slots will entail a large reduction in both aircraft and staff numbers for the new, state-owned arline. Union leaders, who met Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to discuss the crisis, have rejected these measures and have objected to losing the Alitalia brand.

"In the meeting with Giorgetti, we will ask the government to restart Alitalia with its own logo, at least 100 fleet planes and all the slots," Ivan Viglietti, head of the Uiltrasporti union, told state broadcaster RAI.

ITA airliner Alitalia Alitalia workers Giancarlo Giorgetti

Alitalia workers block famed Rome street as government meets unions

US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters