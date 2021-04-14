UK's Johnson says he shares concerns on Greensill lobbying

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he shared the concern over lobbying after one of this predecessors, David Cameron, has been criticised for using his contacts to press the case for failed finance firm Greensill Capital.

"I indeed share the widespread concern about some of the stuff that we're reading at the moment ... and I know that the Cabinet Secretary shares my concern as well," Johnson told parliament, saying top civil servants should have experience of the private sector but it was not clear that "those boundaries have been properly understood".

On Tuesday, the ties between government and Greensill were illustrated when Cabinet Office said a former procurement chief was allowed to take a part-time role advising the company's board in 2015 while employed as a public official, or civil servant.